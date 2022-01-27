Kingsville Council approves 2.3% property tax increase in 2022 Budget

Kingsville Council has finalized the town's 2022 Budget and it includes a tax increase.

Council has approved a 2.3 per cent property tax increase that works out to $40.27 on an average home assessed at $250,000.

The spending plan includes nearly $18-million for the Capital Budget and just under $21-million for the Operational Budget.

Kingsville Mayor Nelson Santos says funds are being allocated to modernization including applications for building permits and dog licenses.

"We're trying to work within the pandemic and COVID times with modernizing with how we communicate and provide services to residents, everything from online access to permits and communication," he says.

Santos says there is nearly $2.5-million for work on Road 2 East from Union Avenue to Graham Side Road and another $4.9-million for work on Road 2 East from Graham Side Road to Kratz Road, which he calls one of the biggest road works projects.

"That includes water main extension for greater capacity and improved water pressure to the new, semi-urban road design which has curbs a separate active trail connected to the roadway which links to our recreation centre," he adds.

The budget had proposed a municipal tax increase of 3.5 per cent, which would have worked out to $62.39 on a home assessed at $250,000.