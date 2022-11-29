Kingsville council approves curfew change for Lions Park

A bylaw amendment has been approved and passed by Kingsville council.

On Monday evening, council met to discuss changing a curfew bylaw for Lions Park.

According to administration, due to the park having no outdoor lighting, there have been cases of 'bad behaviour' in the area which is becoming a worry to surrounding residents.

The bylaw, which was passed, will see a curfew between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. between November 1 and April 30 and between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. from May 1 to October 31.

Despite approval, the signage which will be posted in the park will be changed as council says it is "too wordy, and too harsh".

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Town of Kingsville's Website

Councillor Thomas Neufeld says the line on the sign that says 'No loitering or hanging around' is not welcoming.

"This is certainly not welcoming language for a community park. So, I would like to see, at least, those words removed."

John Norton, the Chief Administrative Officer, says he agrees that the signs need to be altered before being added to the park.

"I think you can be certain that we will take a better look at this signage and make it more friendly. We'll certainly remove 'loitering or hanging around' from the sign and anything else that makes it seem less than welcoming."

Councillor Larry Patterson says it's important to work with surrounding residents who are worried.

"I think it's a very good case that the council administration is working with the residents at Lions Park. I think that's the solution going forward and we can also readjust it as time goes on."

A curfew bylaw was put in place by the previous council in 2021, however the changes never stated an exact time that the curfew was enforced.

Lions Park is located on Mill Street and includes a community garden, basketball court, picnic tables and a parking lot.