Kingsville Council Approves Major Upgrades to Road 2 E.

Kingsville council has given the green light to Phase 1 improvements to Road 2 E.

More than $5.8-million is being spent on a top to bottom transformation between Union Ave and Graham Sideroad.

The work also includes a new a multi-use path connecting Ruthven to the town's existing trail network.

According to mayor Nelson Santos, the road sees heavy traffic and is in desperate need of repair.

Construction will begin in the coming weeks, but won't be completed until 2022.