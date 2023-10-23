Kingsville council could approve 42 unit apartment complex Monday night 

Kingsville town council will discuss amending a zoning by-law Monday night that would allow for the construction of a proposed 42 unit apartment building at 183 Main Street East.

Construction has been years in the making after the town first stopped the project from moving forward citing preservation of the Campbell House Heritage Home located on the property.

In August 2022, following a back and forth between Brotto Development Corporation and the Town of Kingsville, the Ontario Land Tribunal decided in favour of the construction project. According to a release at the time of the decision, the construction itself would be behind the heritage home on a new lot, while the home itself will be preserved on its separate lot.

Councillor Thomas Neufeld says the by-law amendment would also see the heritage home be moved closer to the road and neighbouring property.

"The application is suggesting that this would compliment the heritage features of the home and improve the streetscape, and as well as increase the visibility of the heritage home to the public."

He says the town's planning department has recommended approval of the application.

"Our heritage committee has also provided approval of the application, given some conditions, and it's up to council really to decide what the next steps are."

Neufeld says any development that provides more housing opportunities is beneficial to the town.

"As you know Canada is in a housing crisis so anything that we can do to provide more housing units to residents is a good thing."

Kingsville council meets Monday evening at 6 p.m.