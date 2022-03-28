Kingsville Council looking to return to in-person meetings

After two years of virtual council meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kingsville Council is set to discuss a return to in-person meetings.

On Monday, March 28, during their regular meeting, a discussion will be had about the gradual return to in-person council for members and Administration set to begin April 11.

Presenters and members of the public are set to return for May 9.

Administration recommends the continuation of its hybrid model, where members are seated within Council Chambers and have the option to attend virtually, three times a year, if they are unwell or are out of town.

Presenters, delegates and spectators are given the option to attend virtually or in-person, giving them a choice based on their comfort levels.

Kingsville's regular meeting begins at 6pm.