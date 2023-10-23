Kingsville council opposes 42 unit, six storey apartment building 

The rezoning for land for a new 42 unit apartment building in Kingsville has been opposed by council for the second time.

During Monday's meeting, council opposed the report in a close 4-3 vote.

A report was presented to council to amend a zoning by-law which would allow for the construction of a 42 unit apartment building at 183 Main Street East.

This report would have seen the Campbell House Heritage Home being shifted forward to make more room for the build.

This is not the first time that council has opposed a development on the land. The previous council was presented with a similar report which would have seen a three storey apartment building, which was opposed.

Brotto Development Corporation brought the report to the Ontario Land Tribunal which voted in favour of the construction project, but due to the House being designated a heritage home, it couldn't be moved.

The developer then came forward to council Monday asking for a larger scale project, which council opposed.

Kingsville mayor, Dennis Rogers, opposed the report.

He says there were concerns with this project.

"There was definitely some concerns that the developer came to the Town and fought the Town. They had a pre-approved project, right? So now to go back on top of what was already approved and want more storey's, going from three to six, that was a concern."

Rogers says the developer never specified if they would be for rent or purchase.

"We asked about price-point, price-point wasn't confirmed so it's not like we're looking at affordable or obtainable housing. And there was a three storey already approved, so, another 10, 15, 20 units, whatever it is, I think it was 42 units was the proposal. So if you cut that in half, 21 units are not going to make or break our community."

He adds that Kingsville is not anti-development.

"Look at what we've approved, we've approved six storey's, we've approved four or five storey's previously. We've approved different mix model housing, we've approved all different kinds of housing. So, we're not anti-development, what our goal is and what we want is for us to be able to work with anybody who wants to develop within our Town, what our Town actually needs, not what they want to build."

Rogers adds that the developer can still build the previously approved three storey building on the land if they choose to do so.

He adds that he's unsure if the developer will challenge the opposed report at the Ontario Land Tribunal.