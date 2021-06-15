Kingsville Council Says No to Hiring COVID-19 Economic Recovery Officer

Kingsville council has once again said no to hiring a COVID-19 Economic Recovery Officer.

The issue was first brought forward during 2021 budget deliberations in January calling for a permanent full-time position.

Since then, CAO John Norton put together a report asking council to reconsider its decision and approve a temporary full-time position for one year.

On Monday night, council shot down the motion for reconsideration.

Councillor Thomas Neufeld voted against the motion and says, in his opinion, the position falls under the CAO's portfolio of responsibilities.

If approved, the $70,000 cost for the position would have been funded through COVID-19 financial relief received from the province in which the town currently has over $600,000 unallocated.