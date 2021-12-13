Kingsville council to ask that Letter of Instruction on bars and restaurants be lifted

At tonight's regular meeting of council in Kingsville, councillors will be discussing a motion that, if passed, would ask the Windsor Essex County Health Unit to lift the Letter of Instruction on bars and restaurants.

Part of the motion states the Town of Kingsvillle believes sufficient requirements are in place regarding gathering limitations and is greatly concerned for the creation of an unlevel playing field for restaurants and bars who represent the only targeted businesses in this reduction of capacity to 50 per cent.

Mayor Nelson Santos says there's been a lot of dialogue between members of council and local restaurants who are really concerned they're the ones only targeted for these special instructions

"Where other larger venues and events can still be held, which our local businesses believe are of a greater risk," he continued. "Just not fair to put them back into a situation during this time of year that hurts obviously not just their living but puts at risk their businesses' future."

Santos says almost immediately when the letter was put out, they began hearing from restaurant owners who were surprised because there was no communication in advance.

"As we all know there are significant protocols in place for those that are attending restaurants and to dine in. Many of the local restaurants were feeling that they were being the ones targeted for one mistake, for one large outbreak that was identified as a spreader from the community," Santos said.

He says they've followed and implemented the appropriate safety measures from the Town's perspective the whole way along, but even he was caught off guard by the new restrictions.

"We're very concerned obviously about public safety and ensuring that the community and those at large that are out and about are protected as best as we can. We certainly aren't suggesting we lift everything that's under the sun but we are pushing for fairness and equality. This one really is I think a sector that really can't afford to continue to be shut down."

The motion, if approved, would see Kingsville Council join the call and voices from the restaurant sector in encouraging the WECHU to fully enforce the current requirements under the Reopening Ontario Act, to ensure those not following the regulations are addressed without impacting those who are in compliance.

- with files from Rob Hindi