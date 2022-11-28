Kingsville council to discuss curfew amendment for Lions Park

A bylaw amendment is on the agenda tonight in Kingsville.

Council will be asked to amend a curfew bylaw for Lions Park.

According to a report from administration, council is being asked to impose a curfew between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. between November 1 and April 30 and between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. from May 1 to October 31.

Councillor Thomas Neufeld believes putting a 'hard time' in place will help with enforcement, as the current bylaw begins at 'dusk.'

"We felt that having hard and fast times versus sundown per se which can be negligible I guess in who's looking at that," he continued. "It's going to help the enforcement."

Neufeld says the OPP does contact patrols at the park.

"I think once the message gets out that it is patrolled, it is a downtown neighbourhood park that, the feeling of more community and a friendly space hopefully that message will get out."

He feels the curfew times are fair.

"This will be a trial, we'll see how it goes and if we feel we can comfortably extend those hours, I mean that bylaw can be amended at any time," Neufeld said.

A curfew bylaw was put in place in 2021 after community concerns.

The previous council recently discussed ongoing issues at the park in September.

If the amendment is approved, additional signage will go up at the park.

Lions Park is located on Mill Street and includes a community garden, basketball court, picnic tables and a parking lot.