Kingsville council to discuss new EMS centre

Kingsville council is set to discuss the site plan application for the construction of a new EMS centre in the county.

The land, on 75 Road 2 East is measured at 29,408 square feet with a three bay building and office spaces proposed.

Kingsville Mayor Nelson Santos says the location is being proposed due to convenience.

"It is central to response times, we currently have the County of Essex leasing one bay out of the Kingsville South Fire station building so this is just a natural growth and progression," says Santos. "The Kingsville South station building is less than a kilometre away from this location."

He says if the proposal is approved, the new centre will help with response times.

"This new proposal provides a step in the plan to insure we are able to meet the standards and response times for those that need to call in and those responding to emergencies," he says.

Santos says the land has been vacant for a long time but it's a good spot, due to its surroundings.

"Presently there is two new developments on there," says Santos. "The commercial zone areas and the surrounding areas include a senior's home and a couple of fast food operations so it's right in the newer area that is slated for development."

In addition to the new land, the current lease of $12,800 will not be required if the new station is built.

Kingsville's council meeting gets underway at 6 p.m. on Monday.