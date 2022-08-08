Kingsville council to discuss vacant mayor's seat

The Town of Kingsville is looking at solutions to fill the vacant mayor's seat.

This comes after former mayor Nelson Santos announced his resignation last month.

Santos stepped down as mayor to take a job in Simcoe County after serving five terms as mayor of Kingsville.

Under the municipal election act, the first option is for the position to remain vacant until the new term begins and allow Deputy Mayor Gord Queen to chair meetings and assume other duties until a new mayor is chosen in November 2022.

The second option is to appoint an interested member of the current town council for the remainder of the term. This can either be the deputy mayor or a councillor.

Queen says the first option is understandable, considering they are so close to the end of the term.

"Our clerk has done some research and provided us with a number of options," says Gord. "The one option is leaving it vacant for the remainder of the term because it's so close to the Election Day, it's less than 90 days between the time it's declared vacant and the actual election."

He says he has no problems with being acting mayor.

"I was asked if I was prepared to fill in and carry on as the acting mayor, I have no problem with that. With option 2 which was to select someone at the council table that was interested in running for mayor, I filled that option in as well."

Queen believes option 2 will cause a chain reaction.

"Option 2 allows council to appoint a member of council, either myself or another to the position of mayor and that could start a chain reaction. Basically what happens then is if I step up for the position of mayor there is a deputy mayor position vacant and council will have to deal with that."

If Queen is appointed mayor the role of deputy mayor will either be left vacant or appointed to a member of council.