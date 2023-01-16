Kingsville Council to review Town's flag policy

Kingsville Council is going to give the Town's flag policy a closer look.

A motion introduced by Deputy mayor Kim DeYong requesting the policy be reviewed passed during last week's council meeting.

It came after a presentation from Bradly Nelson, who wanted to see a Poppy flag flown at Town Hall during the most recent Veteran's Week this past November, but he was unable to have his request met in time.

Under the current system, if a member of the public or an organization wants to have a flag flown at Town Hall, a request must go before Council for approval.

Deputy mayor Kim DeYong says the policy is not very in-depth and it has been quite some time since it was written.

DeYong says it's beneficial to review policy and have a discussion about the whole issue.

"This resident bringing up this issue is just a catalyst because we don't have a lot of policy right now. If someone comes forward with a request, there's a motion made at the table but there's no policy at all. Really to a huge degree, there's no policy to deal with these requests," she says.

DeYong says looking at what other municipalities are doing and hearing from the public will be important.

"It's their community, what do they want their communities representation to be? It also is a matter of being in a position we can defend and be fair about. When you do it in the form of a policy, you can ensure that's the case," she says.

DeYong says if there's a policy it can be applied by town staff and requests won't have to come to Council.

"Those aren't always held on a timely basis for requests and that's how we've been doing it so far, someone has to ask early enough because often these are time sensitive. Flags are associated with specific dates of significance and the time sensitivity means so preplanning and sometimes it doesn't work out," she adds.