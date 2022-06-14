Kingsville Council waives building fees in support of Kyiv Home Project

The Town of Kingsville has agreed to the waive development fees for a project aimed at supporting Ukrainian refugees.

The Kyiv Home Project is building a home in the Woodridge Estates subdivision in Cottam.

Spokesperson Jennifer Baggio says the home will be built to house two refugee families.

"It's a raised ranch with 1400 sq. feet. We're going to have one separate living unit on the upper floor with three bedrooms, a kitchen living room and bathrooms. On the lower floor, there's going to be kitchen, living room and two bedrooms," she says.

Baggio says they're being helped by BK Cornerstone, a number of subcontractors and a long list of suppliers.

"With no donations and let's say nobody agreed to help us, the house would cost around $250,000 to build," she says. "With their help, we're hoping to get that down as low as we can so any funds we raise can go directly toward supporting these families once they get here."

The goal is to have the home finished by September.

The Kyiv Home Project is building a home in the Woodridge Estates subdivision in Cottam that will be designed to house two families from war torn Ukraine. (Image courtesy of the Kyiv Home Project)

Baggio says there's not much they can do when there is a war happening.

"What we can do is provide them with some refuge. It's important because these people are coming here and they have nothing, they're essentially having to start over and that's really difficult," she says.

Once finished, the home will be given to the Cottam United Church, which will assist in supporting the two families.

Once the need for Ukrainian refugees is over, Baggio hopes the home can be used to support other refugees.

Click here to find more information on the project and ways to support it.