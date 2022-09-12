Kingsville councillor looking to combat issues in Lions Park

A Kingsville councillor is one step closer to trying to put a stop to issues in Lions Park.

Laura Lucier, councillor for Kingsville, put forward a notice of motion to try to combat complaints that have gone to council regarding the use of the park.

Efforts by the Town and OPP to help curb these issues have been unsuccessful.

The motion that Lucier put forward was to direct Administration to prepare a report with actions that can be taken to ensure that all residents can safely enjoy the property.

The report would also have a detailed list of all complaints, and their response from OPP.

This notice of motion was approved. During the meeting, councillor Larry Patterson also brought forward that during next council meeting a report will be brought forward to install security cameras in Lions Hall Park due to vandalism.

Patterson will ask that Senior Management approve the cameras for Lions Park and for Ridgeview Park Cottam.

