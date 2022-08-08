Kingsville councillor pushing for new outdoor lighting by-law

A Kingsville councillor is looking to move towards a new outdoor lighting by-law in the area.

Laura Lucier says most of the issues with lighting in greenhouses have been resolved, but there are still issues when it comes to lighting such as impacts on human health and wildlife.

She says she wants to take a deeper dive at what they can do to improve dark skies in Kingsville.

"We had a report come back but what was proposed was basically a by-law copy from another community that wasn't working very well. What we see is in Ontario, we can't find any good lighting by-laws that are effective."

Lucier says it's important to get the community's feedback on the issue.

"We have some folks in Kingsville with lots of knowledge, experience and great ideas. I would just like for our community to get involved and assist us as a town in coming up with something impactful as far as dark sky compliance.

She says the issue will not take too many of the town's resources.

"It's something I think everyone thinks is beneficial but I'm not sure if everyone thinks it a priority. In this working group being created we draw on the communities knowledge and work together to come up with some recommendations and it could make a positive difference."

If approved Lucier says a short-term working group, with members of administration, council, and the community will work together to make a positive difference.

Kingsville's town council meeting is on Monday, August 8 at 6 p.m.