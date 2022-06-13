Kingsville councillor wants grass clipping bylaw

A Kingsville councillor wants the town to create a bylaw dealing with grass clippings.

Councillor Kimberly DeYong will be presenting a notice of motion Monday night, asking administration to create a bylaw prohibiting grass clippings from being blown into streets, bike lanes and sidewalks.

She says a resident brought the issue forward and after looking into it, realized the town did not have a bylaw in place.

"I think people need to learn that it is a hazard and by having the bylaw in place we'll be able to educate people and also enforce if the education doesn't work," she says.

DeYong says Kingsville has an avid cyclist and motorcycle community.

"This causes a huge safety hazard for anybody on two wheels using that space," says DeYong.

istock.com/Olga Nikiforova

She says if her notice of motion is approved by council, it will then go to administration.

"It's up to our administration to work out the legal wording and to discuss what kind of criteria, will it include sidewalks, will it include construction versus grass cutting," she adds.

DeYong also wants the bylaw to prohibit contractors from leaving debris, dirt clumps, gravel on roadways, bike lanes and sidewalks.

Last June, the Town of Essex asked residents to keep grass clippings off area roads.