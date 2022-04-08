Kingsville councillor wants the town to create a Homelessness Working Group

A Kingsville councillor is hoping the town establishes a Homelessness Working Group.

Laura Lucier will be issuing a Notice of Motion Monday night calling on the town to create a group and hire a part-time employee on a six month contract to lead it.

She says there has been an increase of visible homelessness in Kingsville.

"We know there's always been homelessness in Kingsville and in Essex County, but it was mostly the invisible kind. So it was mostly people couch surfing or maybe sleeping in cars but we're really seeing people on the street, sleeping in doorways and on benches. So that's new and it's disturbing."

Lucier says she has noticed the increase but has also heard from area residents.

"As early as last summer, I was stopping and talking to folks that were sleeping on benches trying to figure out what was going on but it's definitely not going away, it's becoming a bigger issue."

She says the Kingsville BIA is also discussing the homelessness issue.

"The Kingsville businesses have been fantastic. They're really taking a very compassionate approach but in the long run, this does have a potential negative impact on business and economic development and tourism in our town," she said.

Lucier is recommending $15,000 be allocated from the COVID Relief Funds to hire the part time employee.

She's hoping council approves her Notice of Motion and work begins immediately to create the Homelessness Working Group.