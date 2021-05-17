Kingsville Crash Sends One to Hospital

A single vehicle crash in Kingsville is under investigation.

Provincial police say officers a long with EMS and Kingsville fire responded to a call Sunday night around 8pm on County Road 27 West.

According to police, the driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say no charges have been laid but an investigation is ongoing.

The OPP is reminding the public to report an erratic driver or if you suspect a driver may be impaired by alcohol or drugs.