Kingsville deputy mayor bids farewell

The outgoing deputy mayor of Kingsville is saying goodbye to the community

Gord Queen ran for the seat again but lost during the municipal election last month to councillor Kimberly DeYong.

Queen was deputy mayor for eight years, and also took on mayoral duties in August after former mayor, Nelson Santos, resigned on July 18.

Santos stepped down as mayor to take a job in Simcoe County after serving five terms as mayor of Kingsville.

During Monday evening's meeting, Queen spoke fondly of his years as a school board trustee and council member.

He says over his time, he's learned a lot.

"I'm going to speak about 30 years. 30 years because I was a school trustee long before I came on council. This community worked hard to make sure we maintained a high school within our community. We fought not once, but twice on that particular issue. I learned much, not only from the staff but from the residents and others sitting at the table."

He says while he filled in as acting mayor, he saw how much work is put in to the position.

"I must note, the mayor does not just sit in his office all day. As acting mayor for the last few months, I got to see the role of the mayor from a different perspective. I may be deputy mayor in title, but as acting mayor, John has involved me with a number of good discussions."

He gave his well wishes to the next council.

"Moving forward, it is my wish that this new council may work together for the benefit of all of our residents, including my children and my grandchildren."

Dennis Rogers won the mayoral seat, and Kimberly DeYong will switch from councillor to deputy mayor.

Councillors who will be returning are Tony Gaffan, Larry Patterson and Thomas Neufeld.

New councillors for Kingsville are Debby Jarvis-Chausse and Sheri Lowrie.

All new members will be sworn in Tuesday, November 15 at 6 p.m.