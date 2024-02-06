Kingsville deputy mayor 'disappointed' her notice of motion was lost at council

Kingsville's deputy mayor is surprised and disappointed that her notice of motion failed at the council table.

During Monday's meeting, council was presented with a notice of motion by Kim DeYong, asking that Kingsville Committee of the Whole meetings be live-streamed to the public.

However during the meeting, the notice was not seconded, meaning the motion was lost and no debate or conversation on the topic was allowed.

Following the meeting DeYong provided a written statement, stating that the reasoning behind bringing this notice of motion forward was because "the public deserves to know our rationale for decision-making and where we stand on issues".

She goes on to stating "I was surprised, and I am disappointed for the residents of Kingsville. We discuss important and interesting topics at Committee of the Whole. Though these meetings won't be live-streamed any time soon, I encourage everyone to attend in-person especially if there are topics of interest being discussed."

These meetings are held once a month, and while the public can attend in person, the events are not live-streamed to the public.

While conversations at these meetings are intended to be informal, DeYong felt as though the public should have access to watch the meetings to help keep council members accountable, and to be more transparent.

Kingsville was one of the last municipalities in the region to live-stream regular council meetings in 2019.