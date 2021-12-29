Kingsville Fantasy of Lights wraps up next week

The Fantasy of Lights Festival in Kingsville will be wrapping up next week.

The 29th annual event kicked off the holiday season in the town on November 20 with the Santa Claus parade.

Mayor Nelson Santos says they're happy with how the event has gone so far.

"We've seen some great response from the community to come check out the lights at the park," says Santos. "The new electric train and rides we've been offering over the weekend, great excitement and certainly the joy you see in the kids eyes and on their faces has really made the planning very much worth it."

He says despite some issues with the weather this holiday season, the turn out has still been great.

"It certainly is not the white Christmas to help give a little extra visual and glow to the lights but its nice just knowing where the lights came from and the work from the high school, tech zone students and support from the community to keep the lights on," he says.

Santos adds some events were postponed due to the pandemic but hopes they will come back in years to come.

He says he is grateful for all of the volunteers that have helped with the event.

"To see the community coming out to take that walk and see the lights and the glow, it really shows the success and the thankfulness that we have for the volunteers and the crews that plan throughout the year to able to bring this forward," says Santos.

The event takes place at Lakeside Park and other locations across the town.

It wraps up on January 4.