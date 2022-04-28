Kingsville human remains won't be criminally investigated

The discovery of human remains in Kingsville will not be part of a criminal investigation.

Ontario Provincial Police say an excavation crew made the find at an undisclosed location Tuesday afternoon.

Provincial police, working with the Regional Coroner's Office and a forensic anthropologist, have determined the remains are historic in nature and there will be no further police investigation.

The OPP says the remains have been reported to the Registrar Funeral Burial and Cremation Services of the Ministry of Government and Consumer Services.