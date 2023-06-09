Kingsville issues temporary fire ban

Kingsville has issued a temporary fire ban, effective immediately.

The town's fire and rescue service says due to poor air quality coupled with dry conditions from a lack of rainfall, agricultural and residential burns are prohibited.

The fire department says residents who have received an approved open burn permit will have that suspended until conditions improve and the fire ban is lifted.

Amherstburg, LaSalle and Chatham-Kent are other municipalities in the region that have issued temporary fire bans.