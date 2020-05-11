Kingsville Looks at COVID-19 Impact on Capital Projects

Kingsville council is taking a closer look at the 2020 Capital Budget as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A report is going before council Monday night to take a deeper look at how the crisis will affect several infrastructure projects.

According to the report, "provincial orders to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing and the closure of non-essential business" could hurt a number of capital projects.

The report doesn't get into dollar amounts with tenders expected to go out in the coming months.

Administration says it's hard to estimate the financial impacts of delaying a call for tenders.

But tender submission are driven by current market conditions, workload, scheduling and availability, competition, material, all of which are being affected by the pandemic.

Kingsville Town Council starts lits live stream at 7 p.m.