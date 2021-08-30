Kingsville man arrested after collision while impaired
Police have arrested a Kingsville man after a single vehicle collision on Friday.
They were called in just before 7 p.m. to a report of a collision on County Road 27 in the Town of Kingsville.
It was reported that a vehicle was being driven in an erratic manner prior to driving off the road and getting stuck in a ditch.
When police located the vehicle and interacted with the driver, officers determined that their ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and the driver was arrested.
The 31-year-old is facing two criminal charges, as well as a 90 day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and 7-day Vehicle Impoundment.
He's scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on September 8.