Kingsville man arrested after collision while impaired

Police have arrested a Kingsville man after a single vehicle collision on Friday.

They were called in just before 7 p.m. to a report of a collision on County Road 27 in the Town of Kingsville.

It was reported that a vehicle was being driven in an erratic manner prior to driving off the road and getting stuck in a ditch.

When police located the vehicle and interacted with the driver, officers determined that their ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and the driver was arrested.

The 31-year-old is facing two criminal charges, as well as a 90 day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and 7-day Vehicle Impoundment.

He's scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on September 8.