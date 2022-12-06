Kingsville man charged following a crash in Tecumseh

A Kingsville man is facing charges following a crash in Tecumseh.

On Dec. 4, at 11:34 p.m., OPP officers in Tecumseh were dispatched to County Road 46 near Sexton Sideroad for the report of a single vehicle collision.

As a result of the crash, police say a 59-year-old Kingsville man has been charge with operation with - alcohol and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

Essex County OPP wants to remind the public that if you see anything suspicious or suspect an impaired driver you should contact the Ontario Provincial Police or your nearest police authority immediately.

If you have any information that could assist with the investigation, the OPP can be reached anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.