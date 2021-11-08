Kingsville manufacturing plant saved after emergency meeting between company and union
Faced with potential plant closure Peterson Spring in Kingsville have ratified a new three year collective agreement.
Unifor President 444 Dave Cassidy says he received a phone call last Thursday from the company's CEO, asking for a meeting on Friday.
He says it's never good when the CEO calls and asks you to clear your schedule.
Cassidy says they met and the union was told the company was downsizing and the plant on Wigle Avenue would be affected.
He says a presentation was made and following the presentation, the union requested both sides head to the bargaining table.
"On the Friday night we hammered out a deal and we were successful," he says. "We never went backwards on anything. We put some incentives in there if they meet certain targets they will get raises and they're bringing equipment in."
Cassidy says he's happy they found common ground on the issue.
"I mean bargaining is stressful as it is and when you're faced with potentially losing 50 workers out of a facility that has been around since 1968, its pretty tough," says Cassidy. "They have great wages out there, great benefits. We never went backwards on any of that."
He says working conditions are great and he hopes to have the one shift operation become two in the next few years.
"They make around $29 an hour they got a defined benefit pension plan. Its a great pension plan, they have great benefits its a great place to work," he says. "They have a lot of great health care in their benefits."
Cassidy says they were initially going to bargaining in December.
In the emergency bargaining session, workers voted 94 per cent in favour of the new agreement.
If a deal was not reached, the plant was slated to close in June 2022.
— with files from AM800's Kurlis Mati & Gord Bacon