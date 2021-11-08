Kingsville manufacturing plant saved after emergency meeting between company and union

Faced with potential plant closure Peterson Spring in Kingsville have ratified a new three year collective agreement.

Unifor President 444 Dave Cassidy says he received a phone call last Thursday from the company's CEO, asking for a meeting on Friday.

He says it's never good when the CEO calls and asks you to clear your schedule.

Cassidy says they met and the union was told the company was downsizing and the plant on Wigle Avenue would be affected.

He says a presentation was made and following the presentation, the union requested both sides head to the bargaining table.

"On the Friday night we hammered out a deal and we were successful," he says. "We never went backwards on anything. We put some incentives in there if they meet certain targets they will get raises and they're bringing equipment in."