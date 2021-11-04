Kingsville mayor still concerned about nuisance odours from greenhouses

The mayor of Kingsville is still concerned about nuisance odours coming from greenhouse operations in the town.

On Oct. 26, 2020, council passed a bylaw to crack down on greenhouse growers using lamps that produce a nighttime glow that can often be seen from dozens of kilometres away. The bylaw also included a section focused on odour nuisance, which includes the smells coming from Class 2 marijuana greenhouse operations.

Mayor Nelson Santos says they're still very concerned about that and are watching the situation.

He points to the fact that the municipality is not part of the approval process when it comes to the location of these types of growers, and they continue to lobby the upper levels of government to get a bigger say on where they can locate to avoid nuisance odours near residential areas.

"The municipality is not part of the approval process there. So 99 per cent of those coming online, we're not aware of them until they are already in place. We've continued as a municipality, and with other communities, look to lobby both the province and the federal government to be aware of that," he says. "In an effort to avoid nuisances and mixes that don't work well into neighbourhoods, which is where we're finding some of these developments, that work continues. We haven't taken our finger off the hot button of that yet."

Since enforcement began this past October into light emissions coming from the greenhouse operations, only one ticket has been issued to a grower for failing to install measures to reduce light emissions at night.

Complaints over lights or odours must be filed with the town. A bylaw enforcement officer would then begin an investigation to determine if enforcement is needed.