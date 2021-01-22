Kingsville Names Quennell as New Fire Chief

The Town of Kingsville has announced that John Quennell will officially take over as ire chief in the municipality.

"The Town of Kingsville is fortunate to secure John Quennell along with his emergency response expertise, team building skillset, and overall professionalism to lead as Fire Chief during these critical times," said Mayor Nelson Santos. “The Chief is well-respected and is a strong and capable leader.”

According to a release from the municipality, Quennell has decades of experience in fire and rescue operations, working in multiple capacities throughout his lengthy career. He was the Deputy Fire Chief for the Town of Lakeshore from 2011 to 2019. Previously he was a career firefighter with the City of Windsor for 32 years where he retired in 2010 with the rank of Assistant Fire Chief.

In October 2020, the town hired Quennell to serve as Kingsville's Deputy Fire Chief.

Kingsville announced on Wednesday that Chuck Parsons, then now former chief, was no longer employed by the municipality.

As AM800 News reported in September, Parsons along with Deputy Chief Jeff Dean were on leave but because it was a personnel matter, the town would not comment.