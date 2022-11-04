Kingsville OPP search for missing man

Ontario Provincial Police in Kingsville need help from the public finding a 45-year old man.

Daryn McFarlane was reported missing by family members on Wednesday, but was last seen near the end of September in Kingsville where he was living.

His family says McFarlane has no ties to any other jurisdictions other than Essex County.

He may be driving a black Chrysler 300 with the Ontario Licence plate CFFB 701 and is described as 5'8" tall, 250 lbs, with a heavy build, short brown hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.