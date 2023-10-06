Kingsville OPP trying to locate missing 38-year-old Leamington man

The Kingsville Detachment Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing person.

OPP are trying to locate a Leamington resident who hasn't been seen for several weeks, and there is growing concern for their wellbeing.

Police say Adam is a 38-year-old white male, he is approximately 6'0'' tall, with a thin build, weighing approximately 160 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say that he was last seen on August 22 or August 23 in the Linden Beach Mobile Park area of Kingsville.

Witnesses say they saw Adam in a white canoe towing a red dinghy in Cedar Creek.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are being asked to contact the OPP Kingsville Detachment or Crime Stoppers.