Kingsville OPP trying to locate missing woman

Ontario Provincial Police in Kingsville are asking for the public's help to find missing 21-year-old Marielle Digweed.

According to OPP, Digweed was last seen in the Municipality of Leamington.

Family are concerned for her wellbeing and believe she has no current ties to other jurisdictions other than Essex County.

Police say she's described as 5'4" with a medium build, shoulder length blonde hair, freckles, and blue eyes.

The OPP is asking any witnesses who may have any information that could help with the investigation to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).