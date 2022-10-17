Kingsville prepares for 30th annual Fantasy of Lights

The Town of Kingsville is making preparations for upcoming holiday festivities.

Kingsville Fantasy of Lights returns to the county for its 30th year on Saturday, November 19.

Last week the town got approval to close the streets for the annual event.

Kingsville Councillor Tony Gaffan says the event means a lot to him.

"One thing that makes me excited about this is that my father started this 30 years ago when he was the mayor of Kingsville. It's pretty awesome to watch how it evolved as not just a light display but more of a community and county event where people can get together and Kingsville gets to be a part of making memories."

Gaffan says there is a lot to look forward to this year.

"We have Paws and Claws which is fairly new, this will be the second year you'll be able to bring your pet out, take pictures with Santa and there will be vendors based around pets. We have Crafts with Santa for the kids and one of the newest things this year is we're going to have a scavenger hunt."

He says there are a few attractions yet to make a return due to COVID restrictions.

"We've added a few things but we did subtract two things that we are hoping to bring back next year. The only two things we've removed were Breakfast with Santa and Dinner with Santa and both were COVID related so we're hoping in 2023 to bring those back."

The annual event will kick off on November 19 with the Santa Claus parade and ceremonies at Lakeside Park.

The display will run until January 4.

