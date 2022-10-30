Kingsville receives highest rating in Communities in Bloom program

The Town of Kingsville has received the highest rating in the Communities in Bloom program.

Kingsville has a rating of 5 Blooms - Gold and a special mention for the Farm to Fork program.

This year, the town participated in the Class of Champions - Medium category.

Judges went to participating communities and looked for criteria including the best community appearance, environmental action, heritage conservation, tree management and landscape, and plant and floral displays.

Communities in Bloom is an organization that works to inspire communities and enhance the quality of life and the environment through people and plants.



