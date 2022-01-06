Kingsville releases 2022 Draft Budget

The Town of Kingsville has released its 2022 Draft Budget.

The budget proposes a municipal tax increase of 3.5% — with the County of Essex and school board levies factored in residents would be looking at a 2.4% hike.

The increase amounts to $62.39 on a home assessed at $250,000.

According to a release from the Town, the draft budget includes a number of new staffing positions which are required to address service level expectations and strategic priorities decided by Council. Kingsville currently has the fewest staff of any local municipality in Essex County, and as the Town grows, additional staff are required to meet the increasing service demands.

Council will meet to deliberate the 2022 Draft Budget on Jan. 12, 2022, Jan. 19, 2022, and, if needed, Jan. 26, 2022.

Major capital projects proposed for 2022 include:

- $13 million for road reconstruction and resurfacing

- $1.5 million for bridge replacements

- $1.1 million for parks and recreation projects

- $150,000 for Information & Technology upgrades and

- $100,000 for the development of the Main Street Strategy

The 2022 Draft Budget and the Treasurer’s Executive Summary can be found on the Town’s website.