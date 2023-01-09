Kingsville releases 2023 draft budget

The Town of Kingsville has released its 2023 draft budget, which will be presented and debated by councillors at two special meetings later this month.

Kingsville is doing things differently this year, communicating budget details to residents in terms of numbers as opposed to rates.

Officials say the proposed budget represents an annual increase of $90.79 for the average household in Kingsville.

Property taxes are based on assessed value, as provided by the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation, and in Kingsville the average household is assessed at approximately $250,000.

Mayor Dennis Rogers says the viewpoint they have is that an actual dollar amount is more relatable to residents.

"It's more of a way for them to be able to budget accordingly. So if you say taxes are going to up by about $8 a month, that's a tangible valued item that people can plan and budget for. I'm not going to speak in percentages because it gets lost, we don't know how big the pie is, but a dollar amount is something people can relate to," he said.

A number of challenges are acknowledged in the document, including increasing investment in infrastructure and facilities, maintaining service levels, investing for the future, and dealing with inflation.

When it comes to infrastructure, the Town’s Asset Management Plan has identified a significant infrastructure funding deficit.

Rogers says they haven't been putting away enough money for roads, bridges, storm sewers and buildings.

"This is something that has to be done to maintain and be able to replace long-term. This issue is kind of further compounded by increasing construction costs. So just for us when we look at things and talk with our treasurer, we're looking at what we have stockpiled, what we have saved, and will we have enough for the long term."

He says they're going to be planning and budgeting for the long term of the community, as part of a long-term strategy to reduce that infrastructure funding deficit over the next 10-15 years.

In terms of the ability to maintain service levels, officials say it depends on appropriate staffing levels and to that end the 2023 budget includes three new positions.

Rogers says all three of the proposed positions are front-line workers, which will directly impact the quality of roads, parks and customer service.

"Those are some things that we've heard from our residents, requesting increased service levels, those are things that council has talked about," he continued. "So those three positions are exciting because it gives out taxpayers and our residents something tangible to say 'hey, my dollars are going towards this'."

Inflation continues to be a major issue for all county mayors and councillors, which is no different in Kingsville.

Rogers says when they passed the Essex County Council budget other mayors and members of administration told him it was among the toughest budget they've had to do in at least a decade.

"Obviously that trickles down to our municipal budget. The municipality is not immune to inflation costs. We're communicating to let people know that we have construction costs, we have labour costs, we have all of these things that are going up. I think the last time I checked was 6.8% over the past year in inflation," he said.

Rogers says there are a number of major capital projects proposed for 2023 as well, including paving the parking lot of Mettawas Park, paving the walking trail at Ridgeview Park, and $2.8 million in road resurfacing projects.

Council will meet on January 18 and January 25 to deliberate the budget at Kingsville Town Hall.

More details on the everything included in the budget can be found on Kingsville's website.