Kingsville Reopens Splash Pad

Kingsville, Ont. is reopening its splash pad just in time to beat the heat.

The Cottam Splash Pad at Ridgeview Park at 124 Fox St. resumed operation on Friday.

It will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will close for 30 minutes at 3 p.m. for cleaning daily.

The splash pad didn't open in the spring after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Town officials are asking residents to enjoy it responsibly and continue to observe physical distancing policies.

There will also be a 30 minute time limit if people are waiting — only eight people are allowed in the splash pad at one time.