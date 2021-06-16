Kingsville Requesting In-Person Visit from Premier Ford

Kingsville council wants Ontario Premier Doug Ford to come and see the devastation the COVID-19 pandemic has had on small businesses first hand.

Council has endorsed a motion made by deputy mayor Gord Queen urging Ford to come visit the town in person and speak with residents and business owners.

Queen says the Premier has no idea how bad things have gotten.

"In the spirit and sharing and cooperation, that he may have the opportunity to learn from our business owners the effect not opening is having on them," he says. "Mr. Ford and such ministers could attend and have the opportunity to break bread in one of our fine dining establishments."

Queen says it's easy to ignore the problems from Toronto.

"There are several businesses that are suffering and I'm not sure that the view of our town sitting in a fancy chair in Toronto is the same as the residents have in town. So that's why I'm suggesting we invite Mr. Ford to our municipality," he says.

Mayor Nelson Santos says businesses need to be fully open now.

"I'm looking to just keep the dialog going on how important it is to get our economy reopened, especially our small business community. I think that's part and parcel of the concerns that we all have for our small community," he says.

Council will now send a formal invitation to Premier's office requesting Ford and his staff visit the community.