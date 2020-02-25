Kingsville Resident Calls for a Lighting Committee

A Kingsville resident hopes the town restores its dark skies.

Bill Jamieson spoke at Monday night's council meeting and asked councillors to do something about the light pollution in the town.

He suggested creating a lighting committee and establish a by-law that controls lighting.

Jamieson says there is greenhouse light pollution but also has issues with lighting for commercial properties along with excess street lights.

He says residents are getting fed up and want the issue addressed.

"I think the issue in this community is people feel that nothing is going to get done," says Jamieson. "It's more that the tail is wagging the dog and I just felt it was appropriate this time to bring the issue forward."

He says the light pollution from area greenhouses is impacting the community.

"People can't sleep at night, I being one of them woken up at two, three o'clock in the morning by greenhouse glow in my bedroom windows," says Jamieson.

Council has been discussing light pollution for the last few years.

It was last discussed in late 2019.

Councillors voted to receive Jamieson's report.