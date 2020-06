ESSEX COUNTY — A 67-year-old Kingsville man is charged following a drug bust.

The OPP executed a search warrant at a home on Lakeview Ave. in Kingsville on June 11, 2020 and discovered a variety of drugs.

About $15,000 worth of cocaine, marijuana, hashish, oxyContin and hydromorphone were found.

Robert Moody is charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.