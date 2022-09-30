Kingsville resident faces numerous sex-related charges

Sexual assault charges have been laid against a Kingsville resident.

A criminal investigation was conducted by members of the Essex County OPP Crime Unit, and as a result 43-year-old Shad Grieve from Kingsville has been charged with two counts of Sexual Assault on a person under 16 years of age, two counts of Sexual Interference, and Invitation to Sexual Touching under 16 years of age.

The accused has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call OPP.