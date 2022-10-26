Kingsville residents wins $250,000

A Kingsville man is celebrating.

Olindo Mastronardi has won a $250,000 top prize with Instant Crossword Deluxe.

Instant Crossword Deluxe is available for $10 a play, the top prize is $250,000 and the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.45.

The winning ticket was purchased at Jacks Mini Mart on Talbot Street in Leamington.

