Kingsville Restaurant Identified as Possible COVID-19 Exposure Point

A Kingsville restaurant has been identified as a possible COVID-19 exposure point.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, the exposure may have occurred at Elite Restaurant on Main Street West.

The dates in question include April 7 from 4pm and 9pm and April 8 from 4pm to 9pm.

The health unit is considering the potential exposure as low risk but is asking anyone who visited the restaurant on these dates and at these times to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days.