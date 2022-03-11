Kingsville's Deputy Mayor questioning ongoing delays for new K to 12 school

Kingsville's deputy mayor is looking for some answers from the Greater Essex County District School Board.

Gord Queen wants an update from the board on the new K to 12 school.

He says he and other councillors have been hearing from residents about the ongoing delays.

As AM800 news reported last April, council unanimously approved a site plan on Jasperson Drive near the arena complex for the new school.

Queen says the board was expected to provide an update to the town by the end of February but that did not happen.

He is issuing a notice of motion Monday night, calling on the town to send a letter to the board as well as education minister Steven Lecce, Essex MPP Taras Natayshak and the Chair of Treasury Board/Management of Cabinet asking for the reasons for the years of delay.

Queen also wants details and timelines moving forward for the new school.

"Basically what we want to know is, why the delays and what's going on. We asked for that sometime ago and the response we got was they were in discussions with the ministry. They expected to have an answer to us by the end of February, we didn't get that answer."

He says he's hoping a shovel will be in the ground soon.

"We got a provincial election coming and we all know sometimes if a government changes then we never know what might happen," Queen continued. "So, it would be nice to see a shovel at least in the ground to get started before the provincial election."

Queen says he wants to make sure existing schools are still being maintained and cared for.

"If we're not going to do anything going forward with the new one, then we got to do more work on the old ones that are existing to keep all our students staff," Queen said.

It's been roughly five years since the public school board announced plans for a new K to 12 school in Kingsville.

The new school will consolidate four area schools — Harrow District High School, Kingsville District High School, Jack Minor Public School and Kingsville Public School.

The $48-million project is expected to support over 1,700 students.

Last year the projected timeline for completion of the school was by September of 2023.