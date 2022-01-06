Kingsville's Fantasy of Lights extended to January 26

Kingsville is the latest municipality to extend its holiday lights display.

The town has announced it's Fantasy of Lights celebration will now go until January 26.

The event at Lakeside Park and Cottam Rotary Park was scheduled to wrap up January 4.

In a statement, mayor Nelson Santos says, "We could all use a little extra brightness in our lives right now," adding it's a great opportunity to spend more time outdoors with family.

The Kingsville Express train will not be operating due to COVID-19 restrictions, but lights and decorations will remain up.

Residents are being reminded outdoor groups are limited to ten people and those in attendance must practice physical distancing.