Kingsville's Partial State of Emergency Expected to Be Lifted Friday

The Town of Kingsville is expected to lift its partial state of emergency by Friday.

Work continues to clean up a gasoline leak at a gas station at the corner of County Rd. 20 and 23.

The leak was first reported Sunday resulting in several homes in the area being evacuated — clean up has been underway since with local crews and a specialty team from Sarnia involved.

According to a release from the town, a high-pressure natural gas line was discovered during clean up and Enbridge Gas has been called in to shut down the feed.

Digging and restoration is expected to resume Thursday with an anticipated completion of Friday.

Roads remain closed to traffic and the public is asked to continue to avoid the area.