Kingsville sandwich wins best in Ontario

A local veal sandwich has been crowned best in Ontario.

Kingsville's Mettawas Station Italian Mediterranean Grill won Ontario's Best Veal Sandwich of 2022 award after a tournament held by Veal Farmers of Ontario.

The sandwich was up against Mississauga's Pronto Cafe & Eatery, a finalist in 2018's competition.

The Mettawas Station Italian Mediterranean Grill was also a finalist in 2018's competition.

The event was held at Toronto's St. Lawrence Market and was judged by Chef and TV personality John Catucci.

In addition to a physical award, restaurant owners will receive a video shoot with John Catucci.

Veal Farmers of Ontario is an organization that represents both grain-fed and milk-fed veal farmers in the province.



