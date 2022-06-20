iHeartRadio
Kingsville sandwich wins best in Ontario

am800-news-Veal-award

A local veal sandwich has been crowned best in Ontario. 

Kingsville's Mettawas Station Italian Mediterranean Grill won Ontario's Best Veal Sandwich of 2022 award after a tournament held by Veal Farmers of Ontario.

The sandwich was up against Mississauga's Pronto Cafe & Eatery, a finalist in 2018's competition. 

The Mettawas Station Italian Mediterranean Grill was also a finalist in 2018's competition. 

The event was held at Toronto's St. Lawrence Market and was judged by Chef and TV personality John Catucci. 

In addition to a physical award, restaurant owners will receive a video shoot with John Catucci.

Veal Farmers of Ontario is an organization that represents both grain-fed and milk-fed veal farmers in the province.


 

