Kingsville Santa Claus parade going ahead

The Town of Kingsville and Fantasy of Lights Committee has announced that this year’s Santa Claus parade will indeed take place in downtown Kingsville on Saturday, November 20.

Initially, the Windsor Parade Corporation had announced they wouldn't be presenting a Santa Claus parade in Kingsville this year.

Councillor Tony Gaffan says as the Chair of the Kingsville Fantasy of Lights Committee, he was disheartened to learn about the decision of the Windsor Parade Corporation on social media.

“However, I believe the strength of the Kingsville community as a whole is far stronger! As a community, we will unite to create a parade experience that is distinctly us and uniquely Kingsville,” Gaffan said.

The theme this year is “What does Christmas mean to me” and the Town is asking children of all ages to hold the date of November 20.

The Town is also asking for volunteers, families, service groups, and businesses to consider how they can contribute to the parade.

A participant’s form can be found on the town's website.

Mayor Nelson Santos says as a close-knit community, they're all excited to celebrate the traditions that the Fantasy of Lights has brought to Kingsville.

"I want to acknowledge the commitment and dedication of the Festival Committee, volunteers and staff throughout the year to help keep the Lights shining," he continued. "We look forward to seeing Santa join our community parade and help us flick the switch on November 20th."