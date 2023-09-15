Kingsville seeking provincial funding help following late August flooding

The Town of Kingsville is working with the province to secure financial assistance for those impacted by two heavy storms in late August.

According to a release, the town has been working closely with the province to open up their Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians Program to Kingsville residents.

The program is designed to assist Ontarians in recovering costs associated with natural disasters, such as floods or tornadoes.

Heavy rain during storms on Aug. 24 and 25 resulted in flooding across the town.

Kingsville mayor Dennis Rogers says the first step is to get as many people as possible to fill out an assessment form.

"Assessment forms are on our website, on our Facebook as well for the Town of Kingsville," he says. "We need as many people as possible to fill out the assessment form so we can add them to the list of assessment properties. That will help and build our case for the province, and we're hoping the funding will be opened up."

Rogers says when you're hit as hard as they were, as were other municipalities, it's a pretty slow recovery process.

"I do know there are some residents still going through the process. We're hoping that most clean-ups are done but at the end of the day, we're kind of at the behest of renovation companies and insurance companies to hopefully get things back to where they were,' he adds.

Eligibility for the program includes small owner-operated businesses or farms, not-for-profit organizations, homeowners and residential tenants.

Financial help from the program is limited to $250,000 per application and is subject to a $500 deductible, however, this deductible may be waived for low-income households.

The program reimburses up to 90 per cent of your total eligible costs, with limits for emergency expenses, household appliances, and furnishings.

The program is not intended to replace insurance coverage, and any insurance payments will be deducted from eligible costs.

Please review the eligibility requirements on the Province's Disaster Recovery Assistance page to understand the program guidelines and supporting documentation required.

Click here to find an assessment form on he Town of Kingsville's website.

With files from Rob Hindi