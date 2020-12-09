Kingsville Service Delivery Review Finds 20 Recommendations

The Town of Kingsville is taking a look at the way it delivers services to its residents.

Council heard from consulting firm StrategyCorp Monday night taking a look at everything from staffing levels and types of service offered to revenue generation and cost savings.

This from mayor Nelson Santos who says the report brings forward 20 recommendations to consider moving forward.

He says the town is already operating on a fairly tight budget.

"We talk about being a pretty lean municipality in terms of staffing and, certainly, in the pandemic that we have we were trying to do business a little bit differently in providing services differently and to what degree do we continue to provide service levels in the municipality," says Santos.

He says opportunities to work with other municipalities will be explored as well.

"If there are efforts that we can work with other municipalities in providing some types of service which we already kind of see for EMS, but also even into transit and other levels of service," he says. "So those kinds of discussions deserve a little bit more focus in trying to respond to the needs of the community that we're hearing today."

Santos adds the service delivery review goes hand-in-hand with the reorganizational review the town is already working on.

"We're doing an all encompassing effort here in Kingsville to provide departmental services that make sense being together and others that merit a little more distinction," says Santos. "So it will go hand-in-hand at the end of the day with how we can put these two together."

The entire $100,000 cost of the service delivery review was covered by a provincial modernization grant received by the town.

A report with the next steps will come back to council for further discussion in the future.

— with files from AM800's Gord Bacon